Police kicked first aid kit away as Patriot Prayer member died

A new video has emerged showing SWAT teams kicking away a volunteer street medic’s first aid kit as she tried to render aid to the right-wing Trump supporter who was shot in Portland on Saturday night.

The footage was taken after Aaron Jay Danielson was shot in the city, which has been under constant siege since George Floyd‘s killing in May.

Danielson was a member of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing organization.

He was among the militia-style counter-protesters in Portland on Saturday night when he was shot dead.

Police are yet to arrest anyone for his killing but The Oregonian cites law enforcement sources who say they are looking at Michael Reinoehl, a 48-year-old father-of-two with a lengthy criminal record who calls himself ‘100% ANTIFA’ online.

One of Danielson’s friends was the first to run over to him after realizing he’d been shot. He flipped him from his stomach onto his back

At the start of the video, Danielson is seen lying on the ground while one his friends tries to perform CPR on him. Sierra Boyne was one of two medics who approached trying to help

SWAT teams quickly approached the group. Boyne claims Danielson was still alive at the time

As she retrieved her first aid kit (shown above in green), the cops moved closer

The SWAT team then moved everyone away from Danielson and kicked the green first aid kit away

The cops then formed a barrier around the man and asked the crowd what had happened

Boyne tweeted after the incident about being shoved away from the scene by cops

He was turned over to cops by his sister after being recognized in photos and videos from Saturday night’s riots.

In the new video that has emerged, Danielson is seen lying in the street having just been shot. One of his friends ran over to him and flipped him from his stomach onto his back.

Two street medics then arrived. One was Sierra Boyne, who has been on the streets of Portland rendering aid since the protests began.

Victim: Aaron Jay Bishop was shot and killed

Danielson’s friend shoved her away, unaware that she was trying to help him. She carried on and was just about to pull out her first aid kit when a patrol of SWAT police in riot gear interrupted.

They kicked it away and shewed the crowd back from Danielson.

It’s unclear how longer after that moment EMTs arrived, or where he was formally pronounced dead.

The riot cops were filmed asking the crowd: ‘Did anyone see what happened?’

They pleaded that he needed medical help.

Boyne later tweeted: ‘I was one of two medics on scene when the man who died last night was shot. I barely had time to begin an examination before the cops pushed me and baton-ed me off his body.

Sierra Boyne, at a protest earlier in the summer where she also gave medical aid

Police arrived on the scene ‘within a minute’ of when gunshots rang out. The victim is seen wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past

‘That man was alive when I left and it will haunt me for the rest of my life that they screamed about having a ‘real medic’ and none was on scene and that man not but 20 minutes later was confirmed dead.

‘When I close my eyes I can only see his face and the murderous rage in the eyes of a cop abusing me to force me away from helping him as best I could.’

It is not known how long after he died that he was pronounced dead, or how long it took for EMTs to arrive at the scene.

In a video taken earlier this summer, she describes herself as being medically trained.

‘I knew I was first aid trained so when I saw tiny little explosions and stuff, I grabbed my first aid kit and ran out into the street, helping people and doing what I could.

‘I’ve been out here every night since. I have my fancy little medic bag. It’s an important cause and one worth fighting for and my skills were best used as first aid relief and medical relief,’ she said.

Witnesses described watching people celebrate the right-wing protester’s death in the street.

Gabriel Johnson, a former Marine and Portland resident, said he went out to hear people in the street saying they ‘weren’t sad’ that a ‘Nazi fascist’ had died.

‘This is such a tragic event and a polarizing event for our city…

‘And one of the things that I just came back with, and I was appalled by, is all of the people in the street celebrating,’ he told Fox and Friends.

The video is the latest to demonstrate the escalating chaos and violence in Portland, where President Trump has now threatened to send the National Guard to try to regain control of the city.