Police nab bank account fraudsters, motorcycle snatchers

Hoodlums kill Okada rider, cart away motorcycle, money in Osun

Operatives of the Zonal Monitoring Unit, Lagos, have arrested a syndicate that specialises in stealing and transferring funds from people’s bank accounts through their SIM cards.

The syndicate, according to the zonal police spokesperson, DSP Hauwa Idris Adamu, is made up of five persons, four males and a female. The suspects are Ikechukwu Aigbe, 25; Frank Opara, 21; Seun Dairo, 19; and Goodness Ndukwe 19.

Adamu said: “It all started on June 20 when one Daniel Asigbe, 25, stole a Samsung X9 from a barber’s shop in Lekki area of Lagos, removed the SIM card and gave it to Ikechukwu who fraudulently got the owner’s BVN and sent same to one Yele, (currently at large) who later generated and gave Ikechukwu the account owner’s transfer PIN.

“Ikechukwu then transferred N2,300,000 from the account to the third accomplice, Seun Dairo’s account. He also purchased N20,000 worth of airtime from the account. Members of the public are hereby advised to quickly draw necessary attention in case of loss of mobile phones or other valuables. Investigation is in progress and the suspects would be charged to court.”

Meanwhile, five armed robbery suspects were this week arrested by operatives of the Ogun State police command while robbing a rider of his motorcycle.

The suspects, Yusuf Ogundimu 23, a.k.a Agbara; Moses Anthony, 23 a.k.a Opa; Moruf Olafimihan, 24; Toheeb Shola, 22 and Adeyemi Afeez, 27 were arrested following information received by the police at Sango division that the syndicate that specialized in snatching motorcycles within Ijoko, Sango, Ifo and Agbado area were operating at Odo Alamo area of Ijoko, Ota.

Upon getting the information, the DPO Sango division, CSP Godwin Idehai, led his anti-robbery team to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels but were hotly chased, consequent upon which five of them were apprehended.

Recovered from them are one locally-made cut-to-size gun, 10 live cartridges and one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number EDO 23 QL.

In the same vein, some suspected armed robbers killed a commercial motorcyclist, Kareem Jimoh and carted away his motorcycle and cash in Osogbo. It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday night at Akede-Iyaloja, Oke-Baale area, Osogbo, the state capital of Osun.

Sources told newsmen that there was sporadic shooting in the area to chase residents away before the motorcycle and N38,000 was stolen from the deceased.

Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that one Ridwan Adebayo reported the incident to the police. She said that two suspected hoodlums shot Kareem and cart away his Bajaj motorcycle and N38,000 at Akede-Iyaloja, Oke-Baale area, Osogbo.

Yemisi further said the deceased was rushed to the Central Hospital in Osogbo, where he was confirmed dead. She said, as a Muslim, the family had requested for his body for burial.