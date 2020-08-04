Police nab soldiers, 5 others over Ebonyi bullion van robbery

A serving soldier, Sergeant Ayeni Samuel, attached to Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja Cantonment, and dismissed Corporal Emeka Harrison of Regiment, 7 Division Garrison in Maiduguri were among six armed robbery and kidnapping suspects arrested by the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, for robbing a bullion van in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and killing four police officers.

Others arrested by the IRT are Alfred Robinson; Emeka Illo, the group’s sponsor;Elijah aka Chime, who is said to be the informant and Ibanifiroi Ekene.

Recall that the robbery attack incident on the bullion van in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State occurred on July 29, 2020. The robbery incident led to the death of four police officers, leaving others injured.

Meanwhile, a situation report disclosed that “during a serious manhunt by IRT detectives with technical intelligence support from TIU, arrested one Alfred Robinson, 45 years of age, a native of Gelegele Town in Ovia North Local Government Area of Edo State on 1/8/2020 in Asaba, Delta State.

“During intensive follow up, six more gang members were arrested by IRT detectives within 24 hours. They include Sgt Ayeni Samuel, a Nigerian soldier serving in Ikeja, Lagos; Cpl Emeka Harrison, a dismissed soldier, who had served in Maiduguri, Borno State; Emeka Illo, the sponsor of the operation; and Abuchi Elijah (aka Chime D Mosquito), an informant for the robbers and Ibanifiroi Ekene, a native of Tombia community.

Firearms recovered from the criminals include 12 undetonated improvised explosives; one GPMG; six rifles; 51 AK-47 magazines; 1,620 ammunition; two robbed vehicles; breaking implements and charms.

“All suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the bullion van robbery in Ebonyi State and also confessed that four of the rifles recovered belong to the Policemen they killed during the robbery. It was gathered that the suspects are assisting police to arrest the remaining gang members.

