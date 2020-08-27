Police Nab Suspects Responsible For Rape And Murder Of 100 Level UNIBEN Student, Vera Omozuwa

Police in Edo State have paraded the suspects responsible for the rape and murder of Vera Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin.

This development comes about three months after the gruesome murder of Miss Omozuwa.

The Street Journal had reported that Miss, a 100-level Microbiology student of UNIBEN, was raped and critically beaten on May 13 in a Redeemed Christian Church of God Parish, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, where she was reading.

She died on May 31, 2020, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, at the age of 23.

While parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Benin City, the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, gave their names as Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Tina Samuel, Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

The CP said the police decided to intensify efforts in unravelling those behind the death of the Miss Omozuwa following public outcry and “the interest by the Inspector-General of Police in the matter”.

Mr Kokumo said:

“The matter was a great concern to the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, who sent to us here in Benin, homicide experts to work with our policemen at the state criminal investigation department.

“What we are seeing today, is a result of the uniting efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime, and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested.”

“The post-mortem results had confirmed that she (Miss Omozuwa) was raped.

“I assured the good people of Edo State that we will leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind this.”

He said the suspects had made ‘confessional statements’.

