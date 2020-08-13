Police Officer Arrested for Sexually Molesting Female Corpse

A police officer who was accused of molesting a woman’s corpse, has been sued by her family for ‘invading their privacy, inflicting emotional distress, and mishandling human remains.’

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday, August 11, in LA Superior Court by the deceased’s family identifies the officer, David Rojas, and accuses other unnamed LAPD employees of viewing and sharing bodycam footage of the alleged incident.

The lawsuit alleges that when Rojas was dispatched to 34-year-old Elizabeth Baggett’s home in October 2019, he discovered that she had died of a drug overdose, and then, “sexually molested the Decedent, including fondling the Decedent’s breasts and feeling her nipples”.

“The defendants’ bodycam recorded video of the Decedent’s naked form, including video of Defendants David Rojas engaging in sexual contact with Decedent,”

“The defendants transmitted the video to others who subsequently viewed the video.” The lawsuit was filed by attorney Gloria Allred on behalf of the estate of the deceased woman and her family including Elizabeth’s mother Janet Baggett; son Preston Sertich; and the child’s father, Michael Sertich.

They are alleging ‘invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, mishandling of human remains, violation a Civil Code which prohibits the distribution of such a video, intrusion into private affairs and violation of statutory duties.’ “We are seeking compensatory and punitive damages according to proof at trial,” Ms. Allred said. In a tearful statement on Tuesday, Elizabeth’s mother said: “shock and disgust” did not “even come close to describing the horror” of hearing that her daughter’s body had been interfered with.

“I learned in the despair of losing Elizabeth that she was abused by the police officer sworn to protect her and all of us,” she said.

“I am infuriated that this man had so little respect for another human being, our Elizabeth, for not having the thought that she is someone’s daughter, granddaughter, and mother.”

Janet said she wants “justice for her daughter because of this horrible disgusting act” that has left her and her family suffering from many “sleepless nights”. “I live in fear that the video will surface and another devastation will be added to what is already unbearable,” she said.

“I personally wake in sweats from the nightmares that haunt me about the events of Elizabeth’s death. “Days are not much better. They are often filled with tears and constant shock.” Elizabeth’s son Preston, 6, also released a statement under the guidance of his father, saying: “That was my mother, someone’s daughter, someone’s sister,” it read.

“David Rojas’ behavior was vile, David Rojas does not deserve to be a police officer. “What has this officer gotten away with to believe this was even possible?”

Rojas, 27, was charged earlier this year with one felony count of having sexual contact with human remains without authority after the alleged incident on October 20 He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a date to be set for a preliminary hearing in the Los Angeles County Criminal Court.

The alleged incident was recorded on Rojas’ body camera when he and his partner responded to a call about a suspected drug overdose, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Source: The Sun

The post Police Officer Arrested for Sexually Molesting Female Corpse appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...