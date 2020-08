A police officer’s wife, Mrs Precious Joseph has been jailed for two years without an option of fine for violently abusing her nine-year-old housemaid, Miss Agatha Emmanuel, at the Okwe area of Asaba in Delta State. In a ruling delivered by Magistrate P.O. Obayuwana, of Court 11 in the Okwe Magisterial District, Delta State on […]

