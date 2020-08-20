Police Parade Minors Suspected Of Gang Rape, Murder

These teenage boys (pictured above) have been accused of gang rape and murder in Katsina.

Men of the Nigerian Police Force in Katsina State have paraded three minors suspected of raping and killing a 13-year-old-girl.

The suspects Mubarak Lawan (16 years), Anas Ibrahim (15 years), and Aliyu Mika (15 years) who are residents of Danmusa town in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state were arrested on August 14.

Speaking during a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah told journalists that the three suspects, all minors, conspired, attacked, and raped a 13-year-old Safiya Basiru of Dutsen Dadi village of Danmusa Local Government Area of the state inside their farmland and thereafter threw her into a nearby pond where she drowned and died.

The body of the victim, according to Isah, was later recovered and taken to Danmusa Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“In the course of the investigation the suspects confessed to committing the crime and investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The PRO also disclosed the breaking-up of a notorious syndicate on August 18, specialised in selling illicit drugs such as Tramadol, D5, and Exol tablets to bandits.

Katsina, usually referred to as Katsina State to distinguish it from the city of Katsina, is a state in the northwest zone of Nigeria.

He said the success was recorded by the command after carrying out sting operations in various locations in the frontline areas on syndicates that specialised in collaborating with bandits in the forest.

“Nemesis caught up with the trio of 1. Sani Musa, aged 30yrs of Sheme village, Faskari LGA. 2. Nuhu Lawal aged 30yrs of Yar Goje village, Kankara LGA 3. Umaru Amadu, alias “NO GREE”, aged 35yrs of Dutsinma LGA.

In the course of investigation 550 D5 tablets, 39 Tramadol tablets, and 230 Exol tables were recovered in their possession.

“Suspects confessed to committing the offence while effort is on top gear with a view to arresting their ring leader, one Rabe Karofi alias “Rabe Kwayu”.

“On the same date, at Funtua and Mararabar Kankara, the Command succeeded in arresting/busting a syndicate that specialises in selling fuel into jerrycans to suspected bandits.

The command recovered five dismantled stolen motorcycles conveyed inside a Golf vehicle with reg. no. AA 869 RMG suspected to have been received from the bandits in the forest. Suspects arrested are:

1. Badaru Ibrahim, m, aged 25yrs of Tsiga village, Bakori LGA of Katsina state – 4 Jerrycans loaded with PMS. 2. Abdulrahim Lawal m, aged 31yrs of Mararabar-Kankara, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state – manager of filling station – aiding and abetting banditry in Katsina state. 3. Imrana Abdullahi, m, aged 20yrs of Mararabar – Kankara, Malumfashi LGA of the state – pump attendant. 4. Abdulsalam Muhammed, m, of Salnas filling station, Zaria Road, Funtua – pump attendant. 5. Usman Umar, m, aged 27yrs of Maska village, Funtua LGA of Katsina state. 6 Jerrycans Loaded with PMS. 6. Abdullahi Isyaku, m, aged 33yrs of Fatika village, Giwa LGA of Kaduna state – was arrested with five stolen motorcycles and 16 empty Jerrycans”.

“In the course of investigation ten (10) Jerrycans loaded with petroleum product and sixteen (16) empty Jerrycans were recovered in possession of the suspects”.

In the meantime, the command had on the same day at about 04:30hrs succeeded in arresting one Mustapha Wada, (Male) aged 28yrs of Gwagwarwa, Nassarawa LGA of Kano state, a notorious member of a syndicate that specialises in vandalising electricity installations in Katsina, Kano and Yobe states.

“The suspect was arrested for vandalising an electricity transformer installation at Doro village, Bindawa LGA of the state.

“In the course of investigation four (4) armoured cables, one flier, five spanners, one screwdriver, 12 pieces of small knives, and a sack.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, an investigation is ongoing”, the PRO further added.