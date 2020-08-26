police parade suspected killers of 100 level UNIBEN student

The deceased, Miss Vera Uwaila

By Ozioruva Aliu

The police Wednesday evening paraded six persons believed to have been involved in the killing of 100 level University of Benin Student, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

She was attacked in a church in May where she had gone to read. She later died in the hospital.

Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo Identified the suspects as Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

He said “The matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu who sent to us here in Benin, Homicide experts to work with our policemen at the state criminal investigation department.

“What we are seeing today, is a result of the uniting efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested.

“The postmortem results had actually confirmed that she was raped”, he said.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Johnson Kokumo said the police had been able to recover sizeable number of arms that would have been used to disrupt the Edo 2020 gubernatorial election.

According to him, “we have been able to recover a sizeable number of arms and ammunition that would have been used to disrupt the Edo 2020 gubernatorial election, on, before or after the election. The Edo State Police Command will continue to ensure that we recover all arms and ammunition that are in private hands so that the Edo 2020 will be held in an atmosphere of peace.”

Vanguard News Nigeria