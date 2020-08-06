Police parades 45 suspects in Borno

The Borno State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded 45 suspects over various offences ranging from terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, while briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, said 10 suspected armed robbers, seven cattle rustlers, five fraudsters/extortionists, seven thieves, one terrorist and kidnappers were arrested by the police.

“The robbery suspects who have confessed are Ibrahim Garba, Adamu Ali and Abdulrahaman Adamu. They conspired and robbed one Iliya Musa of N49,000 while armed with dangerous weapons on 3rd July 2020.

“Musa Inusa, at about 2330hours on 18th April 2020 robbed one Abdulkarim Umar of his tricycle while being transported to Modusuku in Biu Local Government Area. The suspect repeatedly stabbed the rider before dispossessing him of his tricycle.

“Hassan Wakili and Lawan Hamisu conspired to rob one Hassan Abdullahi of Bayo LGA of his motorcycle which he later sold to one Lawan Hamisu at the sum of N70,000.

“On cattle rustling, Hashimu Lawali and Bukar Ahmadu were arrested by the police at Gubio LGA for rustling 31 cattle, after which the cows were found wandering around Diffa axis of Niger Republic.

“Mohammed Ibrahim, Ibrahim Kabale and Mumuni Iggi were also arrested in possession of eight rustled cows, which were 19 in number from Cameroon. Unfortunately, they succeeded in selling 11 of the cows before they were nabbed.

“On theft, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, (storekeeper), Rabiu Ali (Head labourer), Usman Mohammed, Umaru Edward, Adamu Muazu, Umar Ibrahim, and Yusuf Abdullahi (employees of Gramson Construction Company – constructing Trauma Centre at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital), were reported to the police on 20 July 2020 at about 1807hours, for conspiring and stealing various items worth N6.5 million.

“Mohammed Mustapha and Hassan Umar were also apprehended, having broken into the office of the Borno State Geographical Information Service and escaping with a 40 and 50 inches Plasma TV sets, one HP desktop computer, a stabiliser, and a bag containing some documents,” he said.

Those arrested in connection with terrorism included Alhaji Goni Mallum Mutti of Muna Asheri area of Maiduguri for being a member of the Boko Haram group. The suspect confessed that he was saddled with the responsibility of supplying logistics and essentials to the terrorist group. He was in possession of N200,000 cash, assorted foodstuff among other items, DSP Okon further said.

All the suspects would be charged to court, he said.

