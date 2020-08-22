Police Pay

By Daily Mail Reporter

Updated: 14:17 EDT, 18 November 2010

An article on 14 May said that a report by the Centre for Crime and Justice Studies had revealed that police are using dishonest methods to boost their pay. While the report found that police overtime spending has risen – and said the matter was ‘ripe for review’ – the suggestion that this was caused by dishonesty or ‘tricks’ came from the Mail, not the report. Officers can begin claiming overtime 30 minutes after the end of a shift. The claim that officers make arrests outside normal working hours to increase their payments has been aired previously, but we should have made clear that it is conjecture. We apologise for any confusion and the article has been amended.

