Daily News

Police postpone academy selection exams

By
0
Post Views: Visits 30

Our Reporter

 

THE Police on Wednesday postponed its planned 8th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano, selection examination till further notice.

The Police Command in Enugu State, said this yesterday in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the postponed selection examination was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Read Also: 65-year-old man in police net over rape allegation

“The postponement is in view of the COVID-19 pandemic constraints, re-scheduled WAEC/NECO and NABTEB Examinations as well as the academy’s preparation for the conduct of Computer-Based Test (CBT) exams. A new date will be communicated in due course.

“Candidates are warned to be wary of scammers, who may want to defraud them under the guise of facilitating their admission into the Academy,” he said.

California sues Uber, Lyft for driver wage theft

Previous article

Sprint king Bolt says ‘didn’t get fair chance’ in football

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News