Police prevent suicidal man from lagoon dive

By Precious Igbonwelundu

Police operatives on patrol of the Third Mainland Bridge have stopped a 45-year-old man from committing suicide because of N500, 000 debts hanging on his neck.

Adeyinka Abiodun, a resident of Abaranje Road, Ikotun, was rescued by operatives of the Lagos Police Command on Friday afternoon while attempting to jump into the water.

According to spokesman, Bala Elkana, Abiodun, who was lured out of the mission, was taken to Bariga Police Station for questioning where he disclosed that a loan he got from a microfinance bank to upgrade his business failed.

According to police investigation, Abiodun said he got a loan of N390, 000 with a monthly repayment plan for six months and interest of N142,287.25 from the bank in March to upgrade his wine retail business, which failed.

It was gathered Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who learnt about the incident repaid the loan and also directed the man be subjected to treatment.

Elkana said: “He holds a Bachelor of science degree in Physics and a Masters’ degree in business administration. He is married with two children. He is attending medical and counselling sessions.”

Elkana said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu has urged residents to explore other means of addressing life’s challenges than resorting to suicide which was never an option.

“This is the eighth suicide attempt successfully foiled by the Police in Lagos, in the last two months. He calls on well- meaning individuals to always reach out to the needy and less privileged persons around them. Together we can stop suicide,” he said.

