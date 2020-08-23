UPDATE: Police Re-Arrest Notorious Ibadan Serial Killer, Sunday Shodipe

The Oyo State Police Command has rearrested notorious serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

The Street Journal had reported that Shodipe, 19, escaped from police custody a week ago.

This development was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

He said details of the re-arrest would be made available shortly, adding that the suspect has been kept in safer custody.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, sent a team of detectives to complement the efforts of the officers of the command after Shodipe escaped from custody.

Giving insight into how the suspected serial killer was re-arrested, the caretaker Chairman, Akinyele Local Government, Mr Taoreed Adedigba confirmed that Shodioe was re-arrested on Sunday at Iwo Road by a group with the support of a tactical team that had once worked with the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Makinde, Fatai Owoseni in Akure.

Mr. Adedigba added that special prayers were offered in Akinyele on Saturday by traditionalists who performed different rites, Muslim clerics offered their prayers, while the Christian Association of Nigeria, Akinyele chapter also held fasting and prayer.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for this great feat, saying that: “As I speak to you, there is massive jubilation by residents of our LG, they are commending Makinde on this welcome development.”

He added that the five hundred thousand Naira (500,000) promised by the state government and police would be paid to the group on Tuesday while pledging that his council would also compensate the group.

Narrating to newsmen on how he escaped, Shodipe said:

“The new female DPO asked officer Funsho to allow me to take my bath. He cautioned me not to try to escape when I am taking my bath.

“I escaped when I saw him discussing with another person. I climbed the borehole pole and jumped the fence. The people living in the area saw me when I escaped but they did not raise any alarm.”

