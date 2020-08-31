Police recruitment: 3005 applicants screened in 7 days in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State says no fewer than 3005 applicants in the state have undergone physical screening for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

NAN reports that a total of 17,000 applicants from the state are expected to undergo the physical screening exercise which ends on Sept. 10.

Jalige said the Kaduna State Physical and Credential Screening Committee had so far screened applicants from Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru and Jaba Local Government Areas (LGAs) as at Aug. 30.

He said the exercise would continue on Monday, and would involve applicants from the 17 LGAs, who had yet to undergo the screening.

The spokesman said candidates from Zango Kataf LGA would be screened on Monday while those from Kaura and Kauru LGAs will have their turns on Tuesday.

Also, those from Kachia and Kagarko LGAs will hold theirs on Wednesday and those from Giwa and Birnin Gawri will be screened on Sept. 3 while Jema’a LGA will have its turn on Sept. 4.

Others are Sanga and Sabon Gari LGAs – Sep. 5, Zaria LGA – Sept. 7, Makarfi and Kudan LGAs – Sept. 8, Kubau and Ikara – Sept. 9, and Soba and Lere LGAs – Sept. 10.

The public relations officer said that the screening was bei g conducted under strict COVID -19 protocols.