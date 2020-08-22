Police recruitment holds August 24 in Niger

Agency Reporter

The Niger Police Command on Saturday says its screening of applicants into the Constable Cadre will hold between Aug. 24 and Sept.6 at the Police Officers’ Mess, Minna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, added that the exercise would hold between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Abiodun said the exercise was strictly for applicants from Niger, who had successfully completed their online recruitment registration.

“The venue for the screening exercise is the Police officers’ Mess, Minna. And applicants are to appear at the venue in their clean white T-shirts and shorts and must wear a face mask,” he said.

According to him, applicants must come along with their originals and photocopies of their documents neatly arranged in two white flat files.

He said applicants must come along with their National Identity Number (NIN), original and duplicate copies of their O’ level results, certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age.

