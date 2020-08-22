Police recruitment : Kaduna begins applicants’ screening Aug 24

The Nigerian Police

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Friday said physical and credentials screening of successful applications into the Nigeria Police Force, would begin on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kaduna.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige stated this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

It said all applicants from Kaduna State who successfully completed the online registration exercise, were expected to report at the Police College Kaduna on Monday Aug. 24, at about 08:00am.

The statement said the applicants were required to appear in their clean white T’ shirts, white short knickers and white canvas.

It added that the applicants should also come along with their National Identity Number (NIN), Original and duplicate copies of credentials, Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age, all arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached.

Others include Printout of application submission confirmation page and duly completed guarantor’s form.

It warned that applicants who fail to present any of the requirements would not be considered for the screening.

The statement also warned the applicants to conduct themselves properly in strict adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Person or group of persons that have nothing to do with the exercise should not be found within the vicinity of the screening venue,” it added.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Umar Muri, emphasized that the recruitment exercise was absolutely free and would be conducted in line with the professional guidelines of the Force.

It said that the Commissioner advised the applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe them.