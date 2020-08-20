Police recruitment: screening to commence August 24

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has called on all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise, in the ongoing recruitment of constables, to proceed for physical and credential screening scheduled to hold between 24th August, 2020 and 6th September, 2020, across the federation.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the applicants are to appear at the various screening venues in their clean white T-shirts and shorts.

They are expected to appear with the following mandatory basic requirements: National Identity Number (NIN); Original and duplicate copies of credentials – O’ Level Result(s), Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age – neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached; Printout of application submission confirmation page; and a Duly completed Guarantor’s form.

Mba said any candidate who fails to present any of the above, will not be considered for the screening.

“The screening exercise will take place at designated locations within each State/FCT. Detailed and specific guidelines for each State will be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The screening and other activities touching on the recruitment exercise will be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation. The IGP assures that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability. He advises the applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants. The IGP however warns that anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted, “the statement read.