Police Recruitment: Statutory Entry Requirements Remain Sacrosanct, Says IGP

File photo: The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, at a meeting with the President in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Idris Mohammed is asking Nigerians to debunk reports that the statutory entry requirements for the Nigerian Police Force recruitment have been waived.

Reports had recently gone viral that the IGP suspended the entry requirement for candidates who applied as Police constables in the Police Force’s 2020 recruitment.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, however, quoted the IGP as urging the public to disregard the stories, insisting that the statutory entry requirements in the Police remain sacrosanct.

“The IGP, while noting that no one has the powers to alter the conditions for recruitment into the Force – these, having been clearly provided for in Sections 71 – 75 and other relevant sections of the Police Act and Regulations – stated that all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise were invited for physical and credential screening from 24th August 2020 to 6th September 2020 at various venues in States across the Federation and the FCT,” the statement explained.

“The screening Officers have been directed to allow all the applicants to participate in the exercise and to recommend their suitability or otherwise in the spirit of transparency, accountability and fair hearing using the already established benchmarks as contained in the Act.”

A file photo of the IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

IGP Mohammed also praised the screening officers for the successful take-off of the screening exercise across the country and called on them to continually uphold a high level of professionalism and observe all COVID-19 protocols throughout the period.

And as part of moves to ensure the deepening of integrity in the recruitment process, the statement added that observers and monitors from the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Police Service Commission and the Federal Character Commission (FCC) have been invited to “provide oversights towards ensuring a credible exercise.”