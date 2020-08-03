Police shoot youth in Delta protest

By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

There is pandemonium in Ozoro community in Delta State, after irate youths took to the streets to protest the killing of a youth by a policeman, The Nation has learnt.

The deceased was allegedly shot by a yet-to-be identified policeman attached to Ozoro Police Division in Isoko North L.G.A, Delta State.

It was learnt hundreds of youths were protesting peacefully around the popular Alla Square when the incident happened.

The protesters had accused policemen of alleged brutality and illegal arrest as well as using POS to extort money from suspects.

The Nation gathered the victim was confirmed dead at a private hospital.

A source in the community said the victim was among youths protesting alleged police intimidation and harassment in the community.

The Nation learnt the incident occurred at about 9am after one of the policemen drafted to maintain law and order during the protest opened fire.

The deceased was said to have been shot on the head.

The Nation gathered the killing resulted in the burning of motorcycles and vehicles

It was gathered the youths attempted to burn down the Ozoro Divisional Police Station.

The protesters, The Nation gathered, have demanded the police officer responsible for the killing of the youth be released to them.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed that there was a protest, adding the protest was not because of the killing of the youth.

On the murder of the youth by the police, she said, “The police is investigating the circumstances leading to the killing.”

