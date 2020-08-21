Police smash armed robbery syndicate in Nsukka

By Chris Oji Enugu

Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police has smashed an armed robbery syndicate that has been terrorising the Nsukka area of the state.

A statement by the Enugu Police spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said the suspects would be charged for conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm, cultism and receiving of stolen property.

The suspects include Victor Obute (a.k.a “Choiyi”) aged 21 from Igbo-Etiti L.G.A; Ebuka Omene (a.k.a. “OPEC”) aged 21 of Edemani Nsukka; Chekwube Alumona (a.k.a “Electric”) aged 22 of No. 1B Aludele Street, Nsukka; Chibuike Onoja (a.k.a. “Ginger”) aged 24 of Enugu-Ezike; and Odoh Nnaemeka (a.k.a “Pastor”) aged 24 of Enugu-Ezike.

Others are Sunday Eze (a.k.a. “Badoo”) aged 18 of Enugu-Ezike; Chijioke Anigbogu aged 21 of Nsukka Town; Okpe Onyebuchi aged 22 and Christian Eze aged 40 both of Amalla Village in Udenu L.G.A of the State.

He said the breakthrough started with the arrest of Victor Obute and Ebuka Omene on 07/08/2020 by Operatives of the Command attached to Udenu Area Command while on Stop/Search duty at Inyi, along Enugu/Makurdi Expressway where one locally made pistol with two live cartridges were found on them.

The duo were subsequently transferred to the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit for further investigation which resulted in the arrest of Chekwube Alumona, Chibuike Onoja, Odoh Nnaemeka and Sunday Eze in Enugu-Ezike community of the State on 16th August, 2020.

The suspects were said to have confessed to being members of Vikings Confraternity and a notorious armed robbery gang operating within Igbo-Etiti/Nsukka axis of the State.

Police further discovered that Odoh Nnaemeka’ residence was used as the gang’s criminal hideout and venue for planning their criminal operations, while Chijioke Anigbogu, Okpe Onyebuchi and Christian Eze were recipients of the robbed motorcycles and other criminal proceeds of the gang.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made pistol with two live cartridges, seven motorcycles of different makes and several parts of motorcycles.