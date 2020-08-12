Police smash kidnap syndicates in Bayelsa, arrest key suspects

By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command has smashed kidnap syndicates in the state arresting key suspects in the process.

The operation included the busting of the abduction of the wife of a prominent businessman, Mrs. Vivian Okoye and three others as well as Dr. Eleweremi Samuel and Dr. Alex Ogregade Ilemokun.

It was learnt that key suspects in some of the high profile kidnap had been arrested and the operatives of the Operation Puff Adder led by Supol Chris Nwaogbo are on the trail of other members of the kidnap gangs whose dens had been destroyed.

It was also learnt that among the cases being resolved with the arrest of key suspects are the abduction and rescue of two medical doctors: Dr. Eleweremi Samuel and Dr. Alex Ogregade Ilemokun.

Also being resolved by the command is the abduction and rescue of a 69-year-old woman, Madam Ruth Didikabue, from the Ikaramah community in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

It was gathered that key suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap of Mrs. Vivian Okoye had been arrested with the Hilux used in the January 29 abduction recovered by the police.

The owner of the Hilux used in the kidnap, Dickson Ikegima, aged 46, and the driver of the vehicle, Dimi Nixon, 31, were arrested.

Also in the custody of the Bayelsa Police Command are suspects involved in the abduction of Didikabue.

One Prince Ziah, alias Kala, was arrested and identified as the food supplier to the kidnap camp of the suspects between JK 3 and JK 4 community of Ikarama community of Biseni clan in Yenagoa LGA.

Another suspect was arrested over the alleged kidnap of Dr. Eleweremi Samuel at his residence on Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, on July 22, 2020.

The Police Command spokesman, Asinim Butswat, in a statement, said: “A suspect believed to be behind the kidnap of Dr Samuel was arrested on 2nd August, 2020 and he is now under interrogation in police custody.

“It is believed that the arrest of this suspect mounted pressure on the hoodlums, forcing them to release the victim on August 8, 2020.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, has debriefed the victim who has volunteered useful information that will assist the police in the investigation.”

