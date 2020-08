Detectives investigating the killing of Azubuike Ekwegbalu, a security aide to Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, have been directed to spread their dragnet on the traditional institution in the state that have been embroiled in a major crisis with the governor lately.

The post Police spread dragnet on monarchs, others over death of governor’s security aide appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...