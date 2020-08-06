Police take over Edo Assembly

Police have reportedly taken over Edo State Assembly less than 24 hours after the impeachment of former deputy speaker. Yekini Idaiye.

Police, NSCDC, plain cloth security men have taken over the House of Assembly Complex. The governor was physically present to say that the complex has been closed down.

The information available as at press time is that the other 17 lawmakers out of the 24 have planned to come and resume sitting today (Thursday).

Vanguard

