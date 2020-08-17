Policemen arrested over killer suspect’s escape

Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

Oyo Commissioner of Police Nwachukwu Enwonwu has stated two policemen – an inspector and one other officer – have been arrested over escape of suspected serial killer in Akinyele area of Ibadan, Sunday Shodipe.

He disclosed this when the Ademola Babalola -led members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo Council paid him a visit to protest Shodipe’s escape on Monday evening.

Shodipe had been arrested in connection with killings of Barakat Bello, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, and five -year-old Mujeeb.

The journalists demanded explanations on how such a suspected criminal escaped without any punitive action taken against men and officers of the Command.

Enwonwu, who welcomed Babalola and his team to his office, disclosed an inspector and one other officer, whose identities he failed to reveal, have been arrested.

He said they were undergoing orderly room trial.

He said the proceedings for their involvement started on Monday morning, assuring reporters and the public there would be no cover-up.

The escape of the suspect has attracted several condemnations from many citizens.

But Enwonwu assured the police would do everything to ensure re-arrest of the suspect.

“We will do everything to ensure that Oyo state is crime free,” he assured.

Babalola told the Police Commissioner he and other journalists were disturbed with the news of the suspect’s escape.

He urged the Commissioner to ensure that his men perform their duties in line with the laid down rules and regulations.

