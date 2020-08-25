Political broadcasting a big challenge, says minister

From Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

Political broadcasting is still a big challenge in Nigeria, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has said.

The minister noted that broadcasting stations allow unguarded comments on their stations, saying such comments endanger the nation’s growth and unity.

He said the recent amendment to the Broadcasting Code was meant to check such anomalies and address other shortcomings in the nation’s broadcasting industry.

Mohammed, who stated this on Monday at the sixth annual National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Abuja, said: “Political broadcasting remains a big challenge in Nigeria. Broadcasting stations allow a lot of inciting and unguarded comments. This is dangerous for our collective growth as a country.

“Why do we allow our ethnic affiliations and religious bigotry to becloud our sense of nationhood and unity as a people? Why should we allow falsehood, misleading claims and fake news to thrive? This must stop in the national interest. We are key custodians of the destiny of the country and we no doubt hold our nation’s destiny in our hands.

“More than anything else, the law on registration of web broadcasting grants the country the opportunity to regulate negative foreign broadcasts that can harm us as a nation.”