Daily News

POLLS: Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine set to take on Museveni

By
0
Post Views: Visits 60
Bobi Wine

Robert Kyagulanyi, a pop star turned potilician who is known by the stage name Bobi Wine, has been  declared the sole candidate to lift the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag in the 2021 Presidential race in Uganda.

The famous singer and actor Bobi Wine was finally cleared by the NUP electoral commission.

Amidst jubilation from his supporters at the party headquarters, he expressed gratitude as he returned the nomination form.

ALSO READ:‘Unofficial’ world’s oldest man dies in South Africa, aged 116

Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine said, “I’m still excited that so far I’m the only candidate. That means ever since I expressed interest other possible candidates freaks out.”

To many this move comes as the final blow to journalist Andew Mweda’s ambition of taking over the leadership of the party. He was a no-show by the deadline of returning the forms.

Africa News 

Vanguard

Arkansas jogger, 25, is found murdered near her home two days after she went missing

Previous article

One on One with Nigerian Fuji Artist, Taye Currency

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News