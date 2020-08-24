Pompeo Urges Arab States to Follow U.A.E. in Striking Deals With Israel

TEL AVIV—Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Arab countries to join the United Arab Emirates in forging formal ties with Israel, as part of a U.S. diplomatic push to align old enemies in the Middle East against a common rival in Iran.

“I am very hopeful we will see other Arab nations join in this…to recognize the state of Israel and to work alongside them will not only increase Middle East stability but improve the lives for the people of their own countries as well,” Mr. Pompeo said in Jerusalem on Monday, speaking alongside…