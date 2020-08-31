Popular actor, ‘Chief Kanran’, cries for help, says he’s homeless

A Yoruba actor, Olusegun Akinremi aka Chief Kanran, has sought financial assistance to enable him secure accommodation after he lost his former abode to a fire incident in 2017.

The actor, who celebrated his 50th year in acting in 2015, revealed this in an interview with a popular radio talk show host, Kola Olootu of Lagelu FM 96.7, over the weekend.

In the interview, which was conducted in Yoruba language, the talented actor narrated how his fortunes changed after his house and film equipment were razed in a fire incident. He also narrated how he lost his wife to cancer and other issues.

He said, “Seven years ago, things became bad for me but not as a result of an illness. My house got burnt three years ago and my wife and children deserted me.

The studio which I owned also got razed by fire and I have been sleeping in church for over one year. I have no money to rent an apartment and feeding has been difficult. All of my four cars went with the disaster, some were sold, one got knocked, another got burnt”.

He also shared his account number during the interview which was broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.

Background

Kanran, who is famous for playing a wealthy man in movies, also explained how his colleague, Iya Rainbow’s late husband, Ayanfemi Phillips, was his pathway to fame in the movie industry

He said he started theatre from childhood at a time when dramas were staged during Easter and Christmas. He enrolled at the Centre for Cultural Studies (now Creative Arts Department), University of Lagos, in (1974/75.) before he proceeded to the Obafemi Awo OAU, where he bagged a diploma in directing, acting and film production.

After that, he hosted a television programme on MTV in Lagos, then ventured into film making full time.

During the interview, the actor who said he is a staunch member of Cherubim and Seraphim, revealed that he wears his own outfits in his movies.

He said he does not accept clothes and costumes because they were mostly borrowed from dry cleaners back in the day.

A cross-over actor, he starred in the now rested TV soap, ‘Megafortune’, playing the role of General Philips in 13 episodes.

Before then, he appeared in some episodes of ‘Mirror In the Sun’ and it marked the beginning of his transition from stage to the screen.

