Popular London Socialite And Caterer, Iyabo Onigbin Is Dead

The Street Journal has learnt that popular London socialite and restaurant owner, Iyabo Popoola also known as Iyabo Onigbin is dead.

Iyabo Onigbin was a very popular socialite and caterer in the late 90s and early 2000s as her restaurant was frequently visited by many Yoruba artists when they visit London.

Her Restaurant, located 201 Lewisham Way, London SE 1UY was frequently patronised by top Fuji and Juju musicians as well as politicians when they paid short visits to London.

According to reports, she has been battling an undisclosed illness for a while which prompted her to sell her business interest years back.

Among other health conditions, she battled eye issues.

