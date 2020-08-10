Popular Taraba Statesman, Danlami Shamaki is Dead

The proprietor of Winners Comprehensive High School Jalingo, Mr. Danlami Shamaki is dead.

He was killed by unknown gunmen in Taraba State on Sunday, August 9.

The late Shamaki was returning from Abuja in his Toyota Jeep at about 5pm with three other people when they ran into a group of armed men between Danacha and Sabongida village in Gassol local government area of the state.

It was gathered the gunmen, on sighting the vehicle, suddenly pushed a wheelbarrow to slow down the vehicle before opening fire.

According to the eyewitness, the gunmen shot the late proprietor, who was sitting on the front seat on the forehead while the driver managed to escape with the other three passengers unhurt.

Shamaki was said to have died instantly.

It was further gathered his remains were taken to Jalingo and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary.

The Wukari – Jalingo has become a death trap where tribal militias sometimes block the road in broad day light, killing passengers from factional tribes.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Taraba Police Command, DSP David Misal has promised to get back to our correspondent with details but assured that the command would do everything possible to fish out the killers and make them face the full wrath of the law.

Butlate Danlami’s wife, Juliana when contacted, said that the family was in shock over the development.

“They have killed my husband” She said.

