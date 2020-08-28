EFCC : 9 Suspected Yahoo Boys Arrested In Port Harcourt

Nine suspected internet fraudsters have been apprehended by the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended in an early morning raid on their hideout in Ozuoba by Obirikwere Road, Choba; NTA Road and Ada George Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement released by the antigraft agency PortHarcourt gave the names of the suspects as Sotonye Orugbane; David Egbunugwu; Emmanuel Chinemerem, Providence Oliver Samuel and Emmanuel Fidelis Nwambu. Others are: Promise Nkwachi; Micah Nimi, Precious Ogadinma and Ebi Micah.

”Investigations indicate that the suspects specialize in love scam, online Bitcoin scam, identity theft, trading scam, among others.” the statement in part read

Items recovered from them include Sixteen (16) Mobile phones of different brands; one (1) HP laptop; two (2) Apple watches and two (2) Vehicles: One Lexus ES 350 with registration number Abuja KUJ 412 AT and one Toyota Camry 2.4 with registration number Abuja KWL 35 AT .

The statement adds that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The EFCC investigates people in all sectors who appear to be living above their means, and is empowered to investigate and prosecute money laundering and other financial crimes.

Fraudulent practices through cyber crime has thrown up emergency millionaires, even billionaires in our economic system which is injurious to our economic growth as most of such funds acquired, illegally are not been used productively to promote the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...