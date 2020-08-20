Portland protester, 25, is on the run and begging for money after kicking unconscious a truck driver

Marquise ‘Keese’ Love, 25, is on the run from police and allegedly posting to Snapchat looking for money

A Black Lives Matter protester on the run from cops after being ‘positively identified’ as the man who kicked a truck driver in the face in Portland on Sunday is begging for cash.

Police are searching for Marquise ‘Keese’ Love, 25, after he fled the scene of a brutal attack on Adam Haner, who was knocked unconscious and suffered two black eyes in the vicious beating.

Haner was identified as the victim in a GoFundMe campaign, which claimed he was trying to defend a transgender woman from being robbed before he was set upon by protesters.

Since fleeing the scene, Love has been posting messages on Snapchat, according to The Sun.

‘Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter put money on my books and come see me,’ he allegedly sent from his account, alongside a selfie.

‘On the books’ is a reference to money held for inmates for the prison commissary.

The Portland Police Bureau say they have left Love, a recently fired security guard, a number of messages, urging him to hand himself in, but have so far received no response. They say they have a probable cause for his arrest.

Scroll down for video

A rioter wearing a shirt with the word ‘Security’ on it, delivered a sickening kick to the man’s head from behind as he sat facing the other way in Portland, Oregon on Sunday night. Police say that man is ‘Keese’ Love (shown right) who remains on the run after the attack

The incident took place shortly before 10:30pm Sunday, just blocks away from a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Oregon’s capital outside of the federal courthouse.

Police received a 911 call from a bystander who reported that a group of protesters were ‘chasing a white Ford’ four-by-four truck, which then crashed into a tree in the downtown area, a press release says.

In the footage, demonstrators are seen hauling Adam Haner out from his truck and throwing him to the ground. The victim appeared dazed and was profusely bleeding from the head.

He was ordered to sit on the ground and told to ‘wait for police to arrive.’ The man, who some activists claimed had driven towards them, was then knocked clean unconscious by a vicious kick to the side of his head from behind.

As he lay unconscious on the ground, shouts of ‘Black Lives Matter’ were heard as other protesters attempted to provide first aid.

Others began ransacking the man’s truck and when questioned by bystanders, they explained that they were simply ‘checking for weapons.’

Police said they received another call estimating that around nine or 10 people were ‘beating the guy’ as he lay in the street.

In the video of the attack, a man believed to be Love is seen wearing a vest with the word ‘Security’ written across the front.

In a press release dated August 18, Star Protection, who Love worked for as a security guard, sought to distance itself from him, stating that the firm has not ‘engaged this individual in any capacity’ since March.

Adam Haner (left) on Wednesday monring shared a selfie showing bruises under both his eyes following an attack on Sunday. Portland police are still searching for Marquise Love (right), who is suspecting of knocking Haner unconscious but he is so far evading cops

Video of the violent incident showed how the victim’s truck collided with a tree and he appeared dazed as he was ordered out. He has been named online as Adam Haner

After the man, now thought to be Haner, was knocked out by the kick, other demonstrators came to glower over his motionless body and shout obscenities in the shocking video

‘We decry violence in all forms, and our hearts go out to anyone that has been injured. We hope for their speedy recovery and will fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigation to ensure justice is done,’ COO Bryan Kettler said. ‘Any use of Star Protection imaging or logos in connection with this individual is unfortunate and unauthorized.’

By the time police arrived on scene Love had disappeared and JHaner was unconscious on the ground. He was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Investigators added that Haner was believed to have been helping a ‘transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Ave,’ before the assault occurred.

Early Wednesday morning, Haner, who works in demolition, shared a photo of his face following the attack with dark-purple bruises under both his eyes.

A further look into his recent social media activity revealed that on Sunday, a few hours before the altercation with Love during protests in Portland, Haner shared a meme that read: ‘George Floyd was a 46-year old felon, high on Fentanyl, and he got 4 televised funerals and 70 days of riots. What does 5-year old Cannon Hinnant get?’

Just hours before the assault, Haner shared this meme referencing the killing of George Floyd and the shooting death of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant on social media

Haner, a laborer, previously shared memes that talked about the Black Lives Matter movement

The victim has not been publicly named by police, but a GoFundMe page identified his as Adam Haner. Haner’s girlfriend, Tammie Martin (right), said she, too, was attacked Sunday

Cannon was shot and killed as he rode his bike in the driveway of his family’s home in South Carolina last week. A neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, is charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s death.

Haner’s Facebook photo gallery was found to contain at least two other memes poking fun at the Black Lives Matter movement and purportedly expressing animosity toward protesters, including one that reads: ‘Would it be wrong to follow rioters home and burn down their properties? Asking for a friend.’

Haner’s girlfriend, Tammie Martin, spoke to Fox 12 about the attack, arguing that the people who pulled her boyfriend out of his truck on Sunday were not there to protest against police brutality.

‘They were just looking for a fight,’ Martin told the news outlet. ‘They were trying to fight people driving by. They were just looking to fight somebody.’

She said the couple were driving together in Haner’s truck when he saw a transgender woman being mugged and stopped to help.

‘He was trying to help and they called him a white supremacist, and then some black lady smacked him and he got in his truck,’ Martin said.

Martin has launched a fundraiser seeking help for herself and her boyfriend

In the fundraiser, set up by his brother Brian (left), Haner is said to have suffered a number of injuries, in addition to unspecified items being stolen from his truck

She added that when she followed her boyfriend out of the vehicle, she was punched several times and pushed down, leaving her with a fractured rib and bruises all over the body.

Martin said she did not witness the attack on her boyfriend because the couple had gone in different directions at one point. She later found him lying unconscious on the ground.

According to the girlfriend, as Haner was being loaded into an ambulance, bystanders hurled insults at her and told her they hoped her boyfriend died.

In the online fundraiser set up by his brother, Brian, Haner is said to have suffered a number of injuries, in addition to unspecified items being stolen from his truck.

‘Hoping this money will help Adam get things together for his life after the attack he suffered. I know he will need repairs, or to replace the truck that was wrecked,’ Brian Haner wrote. ‘He is going to need time to recover from his injuries as well. Plus replace things that where stolen from his pick-up that night.’

Brian Haner added that his brother would ‘give the shirt of his back to help any of the people around him, and he really doesn’t deserve what happened to him in Portland.

‘Adam was trying to help someone and was then attacked,’ he continued.

Drew Hernandez, who filmed the incident on his cell phone, has spoken of his experience of being in Portland on Sunday night, saying ‘sometimes it feels like you’re walking in a Third World country’

David Hernandez, who shot the graphic footage, shared the same theory, claiming the victim was defending the transgender woman from being beaten and robbed by protesters, when the group turned their attention to the truck driver and his female companion.

Haner then got into his truck and drove away as he and the woman became a target, but crashed in the pursuit, Hernandez said.

‘I think he just felt extremely threatened,’ Hernandez said in an interview. ‘They chased him… until he finally crashed. When they finally caught up to him, they went nuts.

‘This was violent, extremely violent,’ he said. ‘Sometimes I forget I’m walking the streets of an American city in the Northwest. Sometimes it feels like you’re walking in a Third World county.’

Earlier footage shows the truck parked outside a 7-Eleven, with some rioters kicking it and attacking the man through the window, as others shout, ‘He didn’t do nothing.’

Hernandez said that after violence erupted on Sunday – which has become a nightly occurrence in the city – groups of protesters have attacked random bystanders.

‘It’s literally like just one thing after another,’ he said. ‘Just these random people, they start physically assaulting.’

Sgt. Kevin Allen, a police spokesman, said that the rioters ‘were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash.’

Allen said that officers ‘encountered a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway.’

Police said they have not yet been able to identify the transgender woman who may have been robbed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.