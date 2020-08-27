Portland protesters are gassed after marching on ICE building and at least 11 people are arrested

Protesters in Portland were gassed with irritants by federal agents outside an ICE building Wednesday night after they threw rocks, paint and eggs at officers during the 91st consecutive night of demonstrations in the city.

At least 11 people were arrested over the course of the protest but it was the first night in six days that Portland police did not call the gathering a riot, The Oregonian reports.

Instead police declared the demonstration of about 200 people an ‘unlawful gathering’, ordering the crowds to disperse.

When the protesters refused to move, Federal Protection Officers pushed them back, releasing irritants into the air that released green and white plumes, and later using stun grenades and less-lethal munitions.

At least person was injured in the rush and was driven to hospital by other protesters.

Federal officers walk through tear gas during a dispersal of about 200 protesters in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention building on Wednesday in Portland, Oregon. Protests continued for the 91st night in Portland as activist called for solidarity with rallies in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and police declared it an unlawful assembly

There were at least 11 protesters arrested in Portland Wednesday night after an unlawful assembly was declared

Federal officers line up prior to a crowd dispersal of about 200 protesters in Portland on Wednesday night

According to the police press release, roughly 200 people marched from Elizabeth Caruthers Park to the Portland ICE building at around 10pm Wednesday.

The group gathers every night and the ICE building has been the locations for several other demonstrations.

As they arrived at the building, the Oregonian reports that they began to paint graffiti such as ‘Day 91, we won’t quit’, while cops claim they also tried to disable the surveillance cameras.

Dozens of Federal Protection Officers emerged from the building after ten minutes carrying carrying batons, other weapons or shields.

The police statement said the protesters began to through rocks at the agents which many were able to deflect with their shields.

One was injured, however, and received a cut to their leg.

By around 10.45pm, the situation escalated and an unlawful assembly was declared.

‘Failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and impact munitions,’ officers announced to the crowd.

The protesters were pushed back with the irritants and stun grenades and several arrests were made that the police called ‘targeted’.

The federal officers stopped the push back when they were two blocks away from the building.

The Oregonian reports that for the majority of the protests Wednesday night, there was no presence from the Portland police and they only emerged to declare the unlawful assembly over a loudspeaker.

They returned to aid federal agents around 11pm following another standoff with protesters who began to move back toward the ICE building and more arrests were made.

Portland police have previously said they are choosing not to engage with protesters due to a lack of resources.

At least 70 protesters remained until 11.45pm, the Oregonian states, but by 1am, most people were gone.

Federal officers point their weapons at a protester as they pushed them away from the ICE building

The demonstrators marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention building at around 10pm

Federal officers walk through tear gas as they pushed back protesters in Portland on Wednesday night

A tear gas canister is seen here after federal officers dispersed a crowd of about 200 protesters in Portland Wednesday

Earlier on Wednesday, police in Gresham, a Portland suburb, were forced to stand between opposing protesters for more than an hour to keep the two sides apart.

The event began with a ‘flag waving’ organized in support of the police that evening. At least 100 came out and waved signs and flags in support of police and President Donald Trump as they chanted ‘All Lives Matter’ while another 100 opposed them shouting ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Gresham police urged the crowds to remain peaceful. At least four protesters in the pro-police group were carrying firearms.

A fist fight broke out before police arrived but the rest of the demonstration remained peaceful and no arrests were made.

The FBI chief in the Oregon city also revealed Wednesday that he is shifting the agency’s resources to focus more heavily on crimes committed during nightly protests that often end in vandalism, clashes with police and dozens of arrests.

Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said he is pulling agents from fraud and organized crime teams to focus on acts of violence and federal crimes committed during nearly three months of unrest.

The FBI respects the rights of peaceful protesters to assemble and demonstrate, but problems associated with the protests have created a dangerous and volatile situation, he said.

‘We do investigate major threats of violence and federal crimes. And sometimes a major threat of violence is a cumulative threat that happens over a period of time. It starts to have a really negative impact on the community,’ Cannon said in an interview with The Associated Press.

‘Here in Portland, we´re … making the assessment that we should be trying to do a little more than we have, because the cumulative effects and the nature of the problem indicate that the community needs help.’

Far right protesters armed with paint ball guns and firearms argue with a Black Lives Matter speaker during a rally at Gresham City Hall on Wednesday. The police were forced to form a line between the two groups of protesters for over an hour

Multnomah County Sheriffs deputies tell a Black Lives Matter protester to move across the street away from far right protesters during a rally in Gresham Wednesday. There were about 150 protesters on each side but it remained peaceful

A far right protester waves an American flag during rally at Gresham City Hall near Portland Wednesday

He declined to provide specifics about the number of agents being shifted and did not specify which cases or how many the agency is investigating. The FBI has previously released wanted posters related to two incidents on May 29.

The announcement came as Mayor Ted Wheeler held a news conference to plead with residents to join him in opposing nightly violence that he said has tarnished Portland’s reputation as one of the most livable cities in the world.

Wheeler said he was meeting with the Portland Police Bureau and the city’s business community over the next 36 hours to discuss a way forward.

‘We have allowed our proud tradition of progressive protests to be stolen by a few dozen individuals engaged in violence and criminal destruction,’ Wheeler said.

‘They’re intent on creating mayhem and attacking and harming people, not just property. That’s a line that we can’t allow our community to cross. Not anymore. Enough is enough.’

Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In August, police have declared a riot 13 times – one for every other day of the month so far.

Demonstrators have repeatedly targeted police buildings, police union buildings, city and county offices and federal buildings with vandalism that includes setting fires, spraying graffiti and smashing windows and security cameras.

Some protesters want to eliminate or drastically reduce the city’s police budget – saying police prioritize property over black lives – while the city’s mayor and others in the black community have decried the violence, saying it is counterproductive.

Graffiti is sprayed on a damaged door at City Hall in Portland on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Officials say protesters in Portland smashed windows at City Hall in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday morning

A protester uses a megaphone during a demonstration in Portland on Tuesday. Officials say protesters in Portland smashed windows at City Hall in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday morning

Portland police arrest several protesters after declaring a riot outside of the Portland Police Association building Monday

A march on the Portland police union headquarters drew a rapid police response after someone set a fire Monday

Police arrested four dozen people on Monday and Tuesday night as protesters smashed windows and vandalized City Hall and repeatedly set fire to the police union headquarters building, officials said.

Last weekend, protesters clashed violently in downtown streets for several hours with members of a right-wing group that showed up to confront them. Video recorded during the Saturday melee shows one man pointing a gun into the crowd, but no shots were fired.

Cannon declined to say if the FBI was looking into Saturday’s events, but he said his agency does help local, state and federal law enforcement with ‘threat assessments’ in such situations.

Wheeler called the incident ‘clearly unacceptable.’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed calls to have Governor Kate Brown and Wheeler call in the state’s National Guard.

‘They must stop calling these anarchists and agitators “peaceful protesters”. Come back into the real world! The Federal Government is ready to end this problem immediately upon your request,’ Trump wrote on Twitter.

Brown responded on Twitter to Trump’s demand, calling it ‘political theater.’

In July, Trump sent agents to protect federal property in downtown Portland, including a courthouse that was a target of protesters.

Crowds grew into the thousands. Agents repeatedly clashed with people over a two-week period, used tear gas and arrested those they said were hurling objects and trying to hurt agents and damage property.

The agents pulled back from a visible presence downtown on July 31, but it’s unclear how many remain in Portland. The Oregon State Police, which took over policing the protests from the federal agents, left last week after the agreed upon two-week monitoring period.

The revived intensity of the protests this week came following the shooting of black man Jacob Blake by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday .

It sparked three nights of violence across the country that has included a wave of arson, widespread vandalism and a separate shooting that killed two people.

Violent protests also erupted in Oakland, California, resulting in the arrests of several people after multiple fires were set during the demonstrations, according to police.

Oakland police said on Twitter a fire was started at the Alameda Superior Court by people who protested in solidarity with Wisconsin demonstrators on Wednesday.

And in Minnesota, the governor declared a state of peacetime emergency in the city of Minneapolis after violent protests erupted on Wednesday night following the death of a Black homicide suspect who police say shot himself.

The city has been the center of protests following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.