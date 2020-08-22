Post COVID -19: Osun trains 1,620 teachers ahead school resumption

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

In a bid to secure the safety of students ahead of school resumption, the Osun State Government has trained 1,620 teachers to ensure safety and conducive learning environment.

Statement issued by the Press Officer, State Universal Basic Education Board, Sofiu Abdulganiyu stated that the board’s Chairman, Ajibola Famurewa said the training programme was to ensure that teachers were abreast of global transformational teaching techniques in the post COVID-19 era.

He said the present administration in the stste under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is passionate about the provision of standard and qualitative education delivery system for Osun school children life development.

The SUBEB boss expressed delight over the way and manner with which the training program was being carried out through Virtual online platform to one thousand, six hundred and twenty teachers receiving the training program simultaneously at their home comfort in preparation for reopening schools post COVID-19 era.

He however implored the participants to take the training program very serious and to replicate the knowledge derived in it at their various places of primary assignment to move Osun Education to a greater height.

Addressing the participants, the board’s Executive Secretary, Mr Adeoye Bakare counselled teachers to be alive to their responsibility while imploring them to complement the government’s huge investment in education sector by way of following the educational laid down rules and regulations post COVID- 19 era.

He enjoined the participants to make judicious use of knowledge acquired through the training exercise to better their teaching techniques so as to enhance effective teaching and learning for the benefit of Osun school children as they are the future leaders.

Vanguard