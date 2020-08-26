Post-COVID-19: Runsewe lauds Lai Mohammed’s efforts to reposition creative industry

Lai Mohammed

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), on Wednesday commended the Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s efforts at repositioning the creative industry for post-COVID-19.

A statement issued by Mr Frank Meke, Runsewe’s media Aide, said that the NCAC boss gave the commendation after the unveiling of Creative Industry Sub-Committees in Abuja.

He said that the committees would work to capture the entire gamut of the sector, with intent to addressing the needs and expectations of the players post-COVID-19.

Runsewe, the Chairman, Central Implementation Committee for Creative Industry, rolled out a comprehensive list of 13 sub committees.

He commended the Minister for his selfless and committed service to the industry and for helping to reposition it by putting together the framework to address the immediate and future impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

Runsewe said that time had come for the industry to build bridges and work together for the speedy growth of the sector to the benefit of Nigerian people.

He said that the 13 sub-committees were drawn from culture, tourism, media industry, Nollywood, writers, travel professionals, tourist boat operators, hotels, resort owners, artists, ICT, fashion designers and many others.

“The creative sector is very broad and massive in content and context, this calls for the need to approach the implementation of post-COVID-19 interventions with all hands on deck

“This is to avoid rancour and divisive sentiments which could jeopardise the progressive intentions of the Federal Government and stall efforts to build a formidable and competitive industry,” he said.

Speaking on Runsewe’s initiative, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), said she shared in the vision behind setting up the 13 sub-Committees.

She said that Runsewe had proven over the years to give answers to the many challenges confronting the industry in Nigeria.

“Am more than excited and must commend the Minister for appointing a workaholic and an achiever in Runsewe to implement the post COVID-19 interventions.

“He is the right man for this job and the unveiling of the sub-committees revealed the strategic agenda to keep the industry united and vibrant post-COVID-19,” she said.

Mr John Likita-Best, a frontline industry player and Trustee of Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), said Runsewe had shown through his efforts in the industry that he was a game changer.

He described Runsewe as a grassroots industry administrator with enduring mobilisation and forecast abilities to proffer solutions to problems.

“We know he will bring about the needed changes and as he has done in the past, this dream to carry everybody and all shades of opinion along is a master stroke, we know him and will support this process to succeed,” he said.

Also, Mr Ozolua Uhakheme, Arts Editor with the Nation newspapers,disclosed that the effort was a strategy out of the box.

He said this was an indication that Runsewe had a grounded understanding of the fragile and sensitive nature of the industry which had struggled to make socio-economic impact in the trajectory of the national rebound economically.

“We, in the media know Runsewe will not fail the industry and nation at large. He has discharged his national assignment with creativity and all sense of responsibility.

“His records in the culture industry speaks volume, particularly the robust approach and response to COVID-19 impact on the industry without which the national cultural agenda would have lost focus.

“We pray that the various committees will live up to expectations because Runsewe is self-driven and would expect some serious inputs and hard work.

”Runsewe is a sprinter on ideas and it takes a measure of commitment to catch up with him,” he said. (NAN)

