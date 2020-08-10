Post-COVID-19: Stakeholders seek action on unemployment

PIND Foundation, a non-profit organisation funded by Chevron Nigeria Limited, held a roundtable where discussions centred on how to avert unemployment explosion resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. SHOLA O’NEIL , Regional Editor (Southsouth), who attended the conference, reports that stakeholder emphasised on a demand-driven technical and vocation trainings to avert an implosion.

Before the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment was one of the most critical challenges Nigeria experienced, with 23 per cent of the population unemployed. The oil-rich Niger Delta is worst hit, with high youth’s unemployment percentage in states such as Akwa Ibom (37 per cent), Rivers (36.4) Bayelsa (32.6) and Abia (31.6).

It was against this background that the Partnership Initiative for the Niger Delta (PIND Foundation), with support from the Ford Foundation, held a virtual roundtable, which provided opportunity for government’s and stakeholders’ engagement on job creation models that focus on skills for youth employment in the Niger Delta.

PIND is a non-profit organiSation established by Chevron Corporation to promote equitable economic development and peace in the Niger Delta through multi-stakeholder partnerships. It was set up and initially funded by Chevron Corporation.

The forum brought together representatives of different Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the nine (six BRACED, Abia, Imo and Ondo) Niger Delta states that can influence and catalyse youth skills development towards youth employment by showing commitment to adopting the NDYEP model for demand-driven job creation programming.

The virtual conference, which had the theme “Re-imagining Youth Skills Development Programme and Job Creation for Positive Impact in Post-COVID-19 Economy”, was attended by senior government representatives, those from the private sector, international development organisations, advisory committee and implementing partners of the PIND Niger Delta Youth Employment Pathways (NDYEP) project.

Rivers State Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo and representatives of eight governments in the region, Joe Keshi of the BRACED Commission, Abia and Akwa Ibom state governments; Afolabi Imoukhuede, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Job Creation, participated.

Setting the tone for the deliberation, PIND’s Executive Director, Dara Akala, remarked that the virtual setting of the conference underscored the unusual times the world has found itself.

“These are unusual times because if this event had held in January or February, we would have all been gathered in the same room,” he said.

“In the Niger Delta, the lack of access to economic opportunities is a cause of unemployment, which, in turn, is a driver of conflict and youths restiveness in the region,” he said.

Akala identified the ability to address issue of unemployment as “probably the most significant development challenge for governments and actors at the national and sub-national levels, including the Niger Delta.”

He said the effects of COVID-19 on global economy would further worsen the situation and advised that “we need to approach skills development in a way that is different from the traditional approaches.

He said PIND began the NDYEP project in 2017, with funding from the Ford Foundation. He said its method was to do this through youth job-readiness, workforce development and job creation in three states – Abia, Akwa Ibom and Rivers- with focus on ICT and renewables, construction, agriculture and other emerging growth sectors that were potential for youth employment.

“In the pilot phase, NDYEP has enrolled and delivered short-term technical, soft skills training and job/enterprise linkages to over 4,500 youth while over 1,300 youths who successfully completed the programme have been supported to transition into internship placements, waged employment and entrepreneurship/self-employment,” he said.

He underlined the importance of peace to job creation and employment generation, while also emphasising the need for public/private partnership, with the government playing a key role through policies and by channelling fund towards a programme that aid employment.

“Strategies for job creation in promising sectors thrive under enabling policy environments and programme and the government plays a key role in this,” he said.

He said the PIND Foundation is willing to work in partnership with state governments through the provision of technical supports, to enable them to develop the right kind of youth policies and youth employment programmes that replicate or run on similar principles as the NDYEP project.

Through its Programme Officer, Mr Dabesaki Mac-Ikemenjima, the Ford Foundation, sponsors of the roundtable explained that it was working with PIND on the NDYEP project to re-imagine skills development to focus on the emerging trend because of experience.

“In 2016, we got involved with a Federal Government agency in the Niger Delta. What we found in their scholarship was that a lot of young people being sent to study in universities abroad were not able to find work when they come back to Nigeria. The same applied to the young people trained here,” he said.

Dabesaki said the scenario gave rise to questions on why that happened and also cause the foundation to wonder if the training was relevant to the market.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation, Mr Alfred Imoukhuede, canvassed collaboration among all tiers of government, strong regional collaboration and collaborations between government and private sector to tackle youth unemployment.

He said: “It takes a collective effort of all stakeholders within the region, government and others to tackle the challenges of addressing unemployment in Nigeria and in the Niger Delta.”

Imokhuede counselled citizens not to focus solely on the Federal Government in the effort to tackle unemployment, stressing that “most times everyone looks at the Federal Government forgetting that we run a constitution that comprises federal, state and local governments.”

He also challenged youths to adopt mindset changes and stop the mentality of the entitlement that currently plagued the region, leading to incessant clashes. But he commended PIND and Ford Foundations for fostering collaboration as a means to tackling unemployment.

The deputy governor, who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Mrs. Inegogo Fubara, described the efforts of PIND as very good, and appealed to other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to adopt and collaborate with the foundation to confront the challenges of youth unemployment.

She said Governor Nyesom Wike and his deputy have made huge efforts aimed at confronting the challenge, with the Deputy Governor providing skills training to over 4,000 youths in the Kalabari LGAs of the state. The successful trainees, she said, received starter packs at the end of their programmes to enable them to kick-start their businesses.

While thanking PIND and Ford Foundations for their efforts on job creation through skill development, Joe Keshi, Director-General of the BRACED Commission, comprising Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta states, urged policymakers to step-up by putting in place the right policies to tackle youth unemployment.

Keshi remarked that the problem of unemployment is increasing daily across the country, and not just in the Niger Delta region. He advocated the industrialisation of the agriculture sector.

“By doing so, the need for labour arises and can help to absorb the growing labour force,” he said.

He said the theme, Re-imagining Youth Skills Development Program and Job Creation for Positive Impact in Post-COVID-19 Economy’ is apt; even as he noted that a ‘Post-COVID-19 Economy’ was still imaginary and needs to be created.

“We have to build that economy”, he said, “an economy that is expansive enough to create jobs, huge enough to employ the multitude of the youth whether from the university or (those who are) drop outs.

“That economy still doesn’t exist and we need to create it. That is what we seriously need to think about moving into the future as a lesson of COVID-19?” he said.

He also underscored the need to expand the nation’s economy – away from petro-chemical – in order to create demands for new skills to take advantage of and sustain the expanding economy.

He, therefore, urged governors of the region to use agriculture as a fulcrum to industrialise, challenging them to identify and address the constraints, which makes Nigeria (with about 60 per cent of its workforce in the sector), producing less agricultural products than smaller nations that have lower percentage of their population in the workforce in the agricultural sector.

Keshi also advised governments to understand and embrace the role of the private sector as partners that will help in jobs creation in the region.

“Why are there no significant industries in the region?” he queried.

“This is the same region that watched Dangote go to Lagos to build a 600,000 barrel capacity refinery,” he said.

PIND Deputy Executive Director Tunji Idowu said the roundtable was put together to seek collaboration on building demand-driven youth development. He expressed concern that youth empowerment and job creation initiatives in the region are not modelled on demands in the sectors.

With NDYEP, he said, PIND aims is “to develop a model that will enable marginalised youths in the Niger Delta to have opportunity to secure sustainable jobs through training that would prepare them with relevant skills.”

He said: “We cannot go into the future doing things as we used to do them before.”

Stating that government cannot do it alone, the former Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs at Chevron Corporation, called for partnership, hinged on NDYEP, and advised the government to make use of the opportunity.

The Delta, Abia, Akwa Ibom state governments expressed joy at the growing partnership among the foundations and their governments.

Endi Ezengwa, Director-General, Abia State Education for Employment Agency and Mr. Chukwuka Osumili, Coordinator of the Delta State Government Job and Wealth Creation G(EEP), spoke on how the PIND Foundation had supported their various states’ youth development programmes through the NDYEP project, with the former calling for a closer working relationship and support.

