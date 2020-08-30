Post-COVID-19

Editorial

After COVID-19 and its global cripple, the dash to economic recovery could well be in the vaccine market. Huge demand for vaccines, that offer relief, for the various age spectra, would be a booming global business.

The rest of the world — the badly smitten United States, with 6.2 million COVID-19 cases and 180, 000 deaths and still counting; China, whose Wuhan bequeathed the virus to the globe; the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and even Hong Kong — have been busy.

Many of their vaccine candidates are reaching the final stages of human clinical trials. Indeed, to bolster his re-election chances, President Donald Trump has been trumpeting a possible vaccine breakthrough before the November 3 US presidential and congressional elections.

Though much of the US science community continue to pour ice-cold water on Trump’s November vaccine frenzy (insisting it isn’t founded on any solid scientific data), about everyone agrees that latest, by second-quarter 2021, a COVID-19 vaccine should birth.

Along that line, Moderna, the US biotech firm, in which the American government has reportedly invested more than US$ 1 billion for a COVID-19 vaccine, just outed with the results of its final human clinical trials, which showed the test-vaccine worked very well with every age-group tested.

Russia has dispensed with much of the scientific test protocol, and come out with own vaccine, though now limited to frontline health workers. China too is making a huge progress, with peer literature and data suggesting its vaccine would be effective. China, by the way, with an eye on the global market, is ramping up brand new, and huge production facilities, as it completes its final phase of clinical trials. In the United Kingdom and Germany, the story is the same — with scientists dashing to breast the vaccine tape. Only Hong Kong is making a well publicized breaking into the race.

In all of these, however, where is Nigeria?

There were early talks of a Federal Government COVID-19 fund to research for the Nigerian vaccine. Indeed, a Premium Times investigation reported five Nigerian universities, taking the vaccine challenge: University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State; Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State; Federal University of Technology, Dutse, Jigawa State, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, and Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State. But there is little evidence any has accessed the COVID-19 research fund.

Aside from the conventional vaccine, where Nigeria could have a global comparative advantage is a herbal drug, which could double as both vaccine (for prevention) and for curative drug (treatment).

Prof. Maurice Iwu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but a professional scientist, touted a possible COVID-19 herbal solution, which at a time was reported to be in the process of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) test. Another is Paxherbal COVID-19 herbal drug, in form of oral capsules, a product of Catholic priest, Rev. Father Anselm Adodo’s Pax Herbal Research Laboratories, Ewu, in Edo State.

But Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the NAFDAC director-general, has denied any certification for any COVID-19 herbal drug. Still, she admits NAFDAC is processing 21 herbal drugs for “safe to use” listing, adding however none of the drugs has passed any COVID-19 clinic tests.

Drawing blanks on the COVID-19 herbal lane simply shows Nigeria is making little progress, in the race to a post-COVID-19 global economic relevance and competitiveness. That should worry everyone.

As earlier stated, after this pandemic, COVID-19 control and management would be a huge global market. You probably would bear a COVID-19-free certificate for any foreign travel. A vaccine or curative drug would drive this certain billion dollar market, for years and years, after this immediate pandemic.

Besides, who knows, if like HIV-AIDS (which first appeared an American or western European disease but which later ravaged Africa), COVID-19 would not become an African burden, after the developed world had sorted it out.

Either way, by not investing or contributing to finding a COVID-19 vaccine, Nigeria again is on the verge of losing out in that market to come. What is more, the country appears on the brink of avoidable COVID-19 foreign exchange dissipation, simply because its own scientists are languid, or are not funded. Or is the Federal Government not doing the needful: mobilising, galvanising, investing in and encouraging the Nigerian scientific community?

Whatever it is, let all the relevant bodies crank into new life. It is not too late for Nigeria to be among the elite vaccine or curative drug drivers, in a post-COVID-19 globe.

Let’s all stop reclining and spring into action. If the right actions are taken today, Nigeria can still earn full economic benefits from COVID-19, after its fair share of COVID-19 infection and deaths.