Power, rigging and security

By Dayo Sobowale

The  November 3 Presidential elections in the US engage our attention today especially as the usual party conventions  for  Nomination of the two candidates ended this week with that of the Republican Party. I take issues with some events and utterances from the politicians at the conventions and make some comparisons with similar situations in Nigeria moreso with  the use of the word ‘rigging‘  by  the US president as a possibility in the election.

Rigging of course is a familiar  word in Nigeria’s  democracy  and politics and has dogged every  election here except that of the June 12 election won   by  MKO  which  was truncated by the IBB military  regime. It is an unfamiliar word in American  or indeed European  politics because it is as unthinkable  as it is  unexpected, and  I am  talking strictly   of EU  nations  and not nations like Russia or  Belarus  where protesters are  still  on the streets protesting  as rigged, the election of their president in the just  concluded  presidential  elections.

Let  me start with  the observation about Nigeria  on rigging and note  clearly  that  even if a party in Nigeria  knows it has the majority and goodwill  to win,  it  would  as a matter of  course still  rig or pad the figures. Consequently and inevitably,  the number of  votes returned will be more than the number of registered voters  on the electoral  roll. The  rationale  for rigging  in  such  a safe constituency is to make assurances doubly sure. So    you  can imagine the fierceness and zeal  to  secure the majority in a highly  competitive environment and electoral  zone.  The import here is that  rigging, like budget padding in our  legislature, is a way  of life  or culture in Nigeria’s  politics  and  democracy.  Just   as it    is  a stranger in American politics and democracy,  into  which  rigging is about  to  make a grand entry,  as proclaimed  by  no less  a person  than  the incumbent President Donald  Trump,   seeking   reelection  in the same November 3 Presidential  election. Indeed  it is necessary  to make this distinction  in the nature  of politics in both Nigeria   and   the  US   because Nigeria’s  politics of  presidential  system was  borrowed  from  the Americans  by the military. Which  so  admired   America’s   presidential  politics    such   that  we  have   had   two military  presidents elected as democratic presidents as civilians, in elections that were naturally coated in rigging but were accepted as clear victories; but always  characteristically contested as rigged by-election losers who ended up  as losers too with the subsequent  Supreme Court judgments affirming the victory of the winners of  the presidential elections.

It  is clear  then that there is an umbilical chord between Nigerian and American political systems which is the presidential  system of government. With this in mind let  us identify the utterances that provoked today’s ruminations from the conventions of the two parties in America this week. The  first was by US Vice President Mike  Pence who warned that the US will not be a safe place if  Trump loses  and that his opponent  Joe  Biden did not  mention a word on the violent protests rocking the US on racial killings and   vowed that the  rule of law will  be maintained at  all costs if  Trump wins. The second utterance or  warning was   from the presidential  candidate that Trump defeated in the last presidential election of 2016 Hillary Clinton who  ominously  asked  Biden not  to concede defeat if the  election results  are close and he loses . These two positions advocated on the coming US  presidential elections form  the kernel of the comparative politics we embark on between Nigeria  and the USA     today .

It  is a good  point that  Trump’s  running mate pointed  out that  Biden did  not mention the protests in his  speech accepting his party’s  nomination. But that  could  be an oversight rather than a condoning of the violent street  protests . While  the Democratic Party has branded the Trump Administration as reckless and incompetent in handling  the pandemic, the racial killings  and the economy there is no denying that blacks in the US favour the Democractic Party more than the Republicans and those being killed by the White  Police  are blacks. Hence the Black Lives Matter dominance of the protests hijacked by arsonists and anarchists   that Trump and the Republicans are denouncing and invoking the rule of law.  However what  is good for the goose should  be good for the gander. The  Democrats should   equally call on the GOP to condemn police excesses and make proposals to  put blacks in police jobs and change  the orientation  of American white  policemen that  blacks are disposable criminals to be shot like  wild life and randomly,   in a  republic that  brags historically  that all  men,  regardless of   their colour are created equal.

In  comparison with Nigeria however,  Nigeria needs  the  sort of promise and dedication to the maintenance  of law  and order that the Republicans  are offering the American  people in the face of police killings of blacks and the hijacking of the protests  by lawless  arsonists. The  killings in the North west  and   NE  of  Nigeria    and the terror of Boko Haram and its bloodletting existence  should  become a thing of the past .We  need the sort of news that the Nigeria Army in OperationWhirl Stroke  overcame the terrorist group Darul Salam in Nasarawa state such that 410  of its members surrendered and the army destroyed their bomb  making site and drove them  out of their forest.   The  army then  warned  that it is ready to  flush  out all  terrorists group in the North Central.  We  pray  for such decisive victories in the NE, NW and  more importantly  against  Boko  Haram sooner than later.

This  is because the Republican Party promise on law and order to Americans is similar to the APC promise on security and  Boko  Haram  elimination and it  was on this platform  that the Jonathan Administration was weeded out in the 2015  presidential  election  and the APC gained power   and was reelected in 2019  on the same promise  which is now  proving  difficult   to fulfill. Government  should  crush any insurgency  that  stands in the way of its fulfilling its election  promises as the Republicans  have  promised Americans on law and order in the coming November 3 elections in the US.

On  the advice  of  Hillary  Clinton   to Biden not to concede if he loses narrowly  that is an invitation to chaos  similar to Trump’s shouting wolf of rigging on the coming elections. It is clearly  un-American. But maybe Hillary is lamenting that she conceded too easily to Trump in 2016, or  that the Republicans controversially  claimed victory for George Bush Jnr in the close election of 2000  that Al Gore lost. Either  way, the Americans have a lesson to learn from Nigeria’s 2015 election when power changed smoothly and President Goodluck Jonathan, now the peacemaker of Mali  conceded defeat  to  the man  who recently   sent him to Mali to get  the   army out  of the power they recently seized in that nation. Jonathan’s  swift conceding  of power  is a high   point   of  Nigeria’s      democracy and presidential system similar   to what  obtained  in American politics   hitherto. Such  goodwill  between a leader   who lost  power and his  successor, is totally impossible in the  present  climate of the American presidential  election and presidential  system. I am  certain that if Trump   loses,  the  Democrats  will  surely  send  him to jail,   given  the bitterness of this US  presidential  campaign   and  election. Once  again,  long live the  Federal  Republic of Nigeria and From the fury of this  pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

