Praise tips Laycon, Prince to win

Adeniyi Adewoyin

Recently evicted Housemate Praise has tipped his two “genuine” friends to win the big price.

Speaking to host of the show Ebuka, Praise named Laycon and Prince as his favourite Housemates to win the N85 million grand prize.

”I want Laycon or Prince to win the prize.

”Those are the people I felt I had an impact in their lives and they had in mine too. Prince is a very calm person, at some point, I overlooked some things he did because of what I learnt from him.

“There was a confrontation between prince and Ozo and Prince was calm about it, if it was someone else it wouldn’t have ended that way.

”My friendship with Prince and Laycon was genuine. I don’t know how it is on their side,” he stated.