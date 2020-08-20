Premier League Announces 2020/2021 Match Dates

Defending Champions will kick off the 2020/2021 match season by hosting Leeds Utd.

It would be the first time in 16 years the Marcelo Bielsa-tutored Leeds will play in the EPL after a dramatic promotion season.

The match holds on September 12 at Anfield.

Tottenham host Everton while Arsenal travel to newly-promoted Fulham.

Chelsea are away to Brighton on the opening weekend.

City and Liverpool are scheduled to meet on the weekends of November 7 at the Etihad and February 6 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men do not face traditional rivals Manchester United until 2021 with the Red Devils visiting Anfield on January 16 and Liverpool heading to Old Trafford on May 1.

Matchweek 1: Saturday 12 September

Matchweek 2: Saturday 19 September

Matchweek 3: Saturday 26 September

Matchweek 4: Saturday 3 October

Matchweek 5: Saturday 17 October

Matchweek 6: Saturday 24 October

Matchweek 7: Saturday 31 October

Matchweek 8: Saturday 7 November

Matchweek 9: Saturday 21 November

Matchweek 10: Saturday 28 November

Matchweek 11: Saturday 5 December

Matchweek 12: Saturday 12 December

Matchweek 13: Wednesday 16 December

Matchweek 14: Saturday 19 December

Matchweek 15: Saturday 26 December

Matchweek 16: Monday 28 December

Matchweek 17: Saturday 2 January

Matchweek 18a: Wednesday 13 January

Matchweek 19: Saturday 16 January

Matchweek 18b: Wednesday 20 January

Matchweek 20: Wednesday 27 January

Matchweek 21: Saturday 30 January

Matchweek 22: Wednesday 3 February

Matchweek 23: Saturday 6 February

Matchweek 24: Saturday 13 February

Matchweek 25: Saturday 20 February

Matchweek 26: Saturday 27 February

Matchweek 27: Saturday 6 March

Matchweek 28: Saturday 13 March

Matchweek 29: Saturday 20 March

Matchweek 30: Saturday 3 April

Matchweek 31: Saturday 10 April

Matchweek 32: Saturday 17 April

Matchweek 33: Saturday 24 April

Matchweek 34: Saturday 1 May

Matchweek 35: Saturday 8 May

Matchweek 36: Wednesday 12 May

Matchweek 37: Saturday 15 May

Matchweek 38: Sunday 23 May

Like this: Like Loading...