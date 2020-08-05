Daily News

Presidency debunks rumours of military recruiting repentant Boko Haram members

The Presidency has debunked reports that the President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration was absorbing repentant Boko Haram members into the military. The Presidency, via President Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Wednesday also stated that the government was not contemplating such plans. “Now that groups with hitherto proven bona fides, some religious […]

