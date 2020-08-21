Presidency retains NDPHC MD, EDs, appoints new directors

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company. He also extended same gesture to Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors.

The reappointments, which take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four years, were communicated in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity at the Presidency, Laolu Akande.

The Nigerian leader also approved the appointment of three more directors for the organisation to serve Nigerians better.

