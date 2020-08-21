Daily News

Presidency retains NDPHC MD, EDs, appoints new directors

By
0
Post Views: Visits 57

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company. He also extended same gesture to Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors.

The reappointments, which take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four years, were communicated in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity at the Presidency, Laolu Akande.

The Nigerian leader also approved the appointment of three more directors for the organisation to serve Nigerians better.




No comments yet

AU inaugurats AfCFTA permanent secretariat for Africa’s economic transformation

Previous article

History and totalitarianism in Nigeria

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News