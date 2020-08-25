President Buhari Appoints Channels TV Boss, John Momoh, As Head Of UNILAG Governing Council

The federal government has appointed the Chairman and CEO of Channels TV, John Momoh, as acting chairman of the governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

Mr Momoh is the President of the UNILAG alumni association and has been a member of the council representing the association.

Momoh’s appointment follows the removal of lawyer and businessman, Wale Babalakin, from the position due to the lingering leadership crisis in the university.

This information was contained in a letter addressed to the ace broadcaster dated August 21, 2020, and signed by the permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono.

Mr Momoh was, therefore, directed to convene an emergency meeting of the council to “consider and, if found suitable, approve the senate nomination of the acting Vice-Chancellor for University of Lagos (UNILAG), in line with the enabling Act.”

The letter which is referenced; FME/PS/606/C.I/III/129, is titled; “Emergency Meeting of the Governing Council of University of Lagos” read in part:

“You are to preside at the meeting in the absence of the substantive pro-chancellor/chairman of council who has had to recuse himself in line with the visitor’s directive.

“You are to also submit a report on the decision of the council to the visitor through the honourable minister of education immediately thereafter.”

The panel, in the meeting, is expected to review the controversies rocking UNILAG, including a report that indicted the embattled vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, of “financial recklessness, gross misconduct,” among other allegations.

Similarly, the ministry has also formally notified the National Universities Commission (NUC) of the directives of the president, and urged the regulatory body to make arrangements for the inauguration of the panel ahead of Wednesday, including provision of accommodation for nominated members who are based outside Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

A letter addressed to the executive secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, and referenced; FME/PS/606/CI/III/128 and titled Special Visitation Panel to University of Lagos, directed the commission to give effect to the president’s directives “and ensure strict compliance.”

It reads in part; “The registrar/secretary to the senate as well as the council should immediately convene the meetings of the two (2) organs of the university to nominate and confirm the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor, respectively; and

“The acting vice-chancellor shall oversee the affairs of the university pending government’s decision on the report of the special visitation panel.”

Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has criticised the president’s recommendations for resolving the crisis at UNILAG.

According to SSANU, “the composition of the Special Visitation Panel with a preponderance of Professors (ASUU members) is an indication that the decisions of the Panel would be tampered with by ASUU. The fact that they are former Vice-Chancellors also implies the tendency to protect one of their own – an embattled Vice-Chancellor.”

The union, therefore, called for the recomposition of the membership of the panel, suggesting retired registrars, retired bursars to be co-opted, and that it should be chaired by a prominent Nigerian of integrity.

The Street Journal/Premium Times

