President Buhari Gives Abdulmumin Jibrin Federal Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Kano lawmaker Abdulmumin Jibrin as the new Executive Director of Federal Housing Authority (Business Development in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing).

Jibrin’s appointment was revealed in a tweet by Salihu Yakasai, a media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Wednesday, August 5.

Yakasis said Governor Ganduje congratulated Jibrin on the new appointment and also thanked President Buhari for finding the former lawmaker worthy of the position.

He tweeted:

“H.E @GovUmarGanduje congratulates Hon @AbdulAbmJ (Abdulmumin Jibrin) on his appointment as the new Executive Director of Federal Housing Authority (Business Development in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing). The Governor also thanked the President @MBuhari for the appointment.”

Recall that Abdulmumin Jubril was suspended by the House of Representatives after he alleged that the then Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and other principal officers padded the 2016 National budget.

In November 2016, he wrote to President Buhari requesting that the Deputy Speaker, Mr Yussuff Lasun; the Chief Whip, Mr Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; and the Minority Leader, Mr Leo Ogor — who he also accused of padding the 2016 budget arrested and prosecuted along with Dogara.

Jibrin had claimed in July that the four officers padded the budget by over N40bn, excluding other alleged infractions.

He made the allegations soon after he was sacked as the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation for “abusing the 2016 budget.”

Jibrin admitted that he had been part of the actions and decisions taken in the House, but explained that he became frustrated and fed up with the system by opting to speak out.

He said he spoke out because he did not understand how a legislature that was supposed to be fighting corruption was involved with internal corruption.

