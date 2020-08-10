President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed sadness over the death of a prominent UK-based Nigerian, Dr. Dapo Williams, 61.

President Buhari in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, described the deceased as a committed Nigerian who would do anything to see that Nigeria was celebrated globally.

President Buhari recalled meeting with Dr. Williams in January 2020, at a town hall meeting with Nigerian professionals in the UK.

“He was passionate about our country, deeply committed to a Nigeria that attains its position in the comity of nations. It’s sad to lose such a hopeful, ebullient soul so soon,” President Buhari said.

Until his demise, Dr. Williams was leader and pioneer of Nigerian Think Tank Group (NTTG) and a staunch member of the APC and Buhari Campaign Organisation in the UK.

Asides being a successful real estate professional and community leader, he was also a member of the Institute of Directors, London and Kent.

Sympathizing with Nigerians and the Late William’s family, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa described his death as an irreparable loss, adding that the country had lost a great patriot in the deceased.

The APC noted that the deceased fought many political wars to bring Nigerians in the Diaspora into repute.

A statement on Sunday in Abuja by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jacob Ogunseye, quoted the leader of the party’s chapter, Mr. Ade Omole, as saying that the deceased, who died at 61, fought to ensure unity among Nigerians in the Diaspora and the development of the APC in the UK.

The party, therefore, urged members to condole with the family of the deceased while awaiting the burial arrangements, adding that the late Dr. Williams would be forever remembered.

The post President Buhari Mourns As Prominent UK-Based Nigerian Dies appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...