President Buhari Mourns Renowned Businessman, Shehu Rabiu

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of renowned Kano businessman, Shehu Rabi’u, from the Isyaku Rabiu clan.

This was contained in separate condolence messages to the Isyaku Rabiu family and Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman and CEO of BUA Group, who is a nephew of the deceased.

Buhari paid tribute to Shehu for his immense contributions in the field of manufacturing and business development in Nigeria.

In the statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President described the late Shehu as “an institution in his field,” and wished him Allah’s mercy.

Buhari, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Nigeria, extended condolences to the Kano Emirate, the government and people of the state.

