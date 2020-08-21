President Buhari Offers Daniel Amokachi Executive Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered ex-Super Eagles star, Daniel Amokachi, an executive appointment as his special assistant on sports.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the media office to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the appointment of Amokachi has since taken effect.

The press release confirmed that a letter of appointment dated August 17 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has since been handed to Daniel Amokachi.

“I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports,” Mr Boss Mustapha was quoted as saying.

“Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters,” the statement read.

Amokachi began his career with Ranchers Bees Football Club of Kaduna and played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids.

He was part of the 1994 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and also went on to the World Cup in the United States the same year and in 1996, Amokachi helped Nigeria to win the historical gold medal in the football event of the Atlanta Olympics.

Amokachi ventured into coaching after quitting professional football.

He has coached the U-23 National Team, served as assistant coach of the Super Eagles and also coached some Nigerian and foreign clubs also.

