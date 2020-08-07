President Buhari Offers Senator Gbenga Ashafa Executive Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Senator Gbenga Ashafa as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria.

In view of this, Senator Ashafa issued a press statement to appreciate the President for his kind gesture.

Read the press statement below.

PRESS STATEMENT FROM SENATOR GBENGA B. ASHAFA THE NEWLY APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE FEDERAL HOUSING AUTHORITY OF NIGERIA

It is with the highest sense of responsibility and consciousness of the task ahead that I accept my appointment by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria.

My focus as Chief executive will be to ensure a vigorous implementation of the Federal Government’s housing policy which entails the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of Nigerians and the rejuvenation of the economy through the creation of meaningful jobs for millions of young Nigerians.

Needless to say, this task cannot be achieved without the cooperation of both the Government and the organized private sector. We are, however, fully determined to leverage on this important cooperation in order to create housing opportunities for many Nigerians while creating millions of jobs in order to stimulate the economy.

Worth acknowledging, also, is the quantum of work already done by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under the able leadership of His Excellency Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, the Federal Housing Authority and other complementary agencies in this regard.

I hereby look forward to working closely with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, the management and staff of the Federal Housing Authority, other relevant agencies and our partners from the private sector.

I remain grateful to His Excellency, President Muhamadu Buhari for the enormous confidence he has reposed in us by this appointment, while looking forward to a period of diligent service.

Thank you and God bless you.

Senator Gbenga B. Ashafa

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria

