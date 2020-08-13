‘Presidential panel report may reshape anti-graft war’

The Director of Forensic Investigation, International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, United States, Dr Yusuf Aliu, has said the report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel investigating the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, may set a new tone in the fight against corruption.

He said the alleged fraud in the EFCC and the Niger Delta Development Commission, have put the war on corruption under scrutiny.

Aliu, who is a France-based Nigerian Security Consultant and Forensic Investigator, expressed these views in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Aliu, the report of the presidential panel on the EFCC may further build or erode the confidence which the international community repose in Nigeria, especially, concerning corruption

He said the loss of confidence could also trigger reluctance on the part of the international community cooperating with Nigeria in cases of repatriation of stolen funds and or prosecution of culpable public officers who must have fled the country.

He said: “Ibrahim Magu is innocent until he is proven guilty of the offences as alleged. He is being questioned by the presidential panel, who will in no distant time release their report. Political analysts are of the contention that if Magu is eventually indicted for corruption, then the war on corruption by the present administration is lost and any gain made, would have been rubbished.

“Though, majority of Nigerians believed the Buhari led government is fighting corruption, the International Transparency Corruption Perception index figures are proving the contrary. In the 2019 report of Transparency International, Nigeria was rated 146 out of 180, with a 25 percent on their Corruption Perception Index. A 25-percentage score is an awfully poor result for a country who prides herself as the giant of Africa.

“The report of the presidential panel on Magu cum EFCC will set a new tone on the way forward for Nigeria with curbing administrative recklessness and attendant executive corruption. The report of the presidential panel on the EFCC may further build or erode the confidence which the International community repose in Nigeria, especially, concerning corruption.

“Loss of confidence could also trigger reluctance on the part of the international community cooperating with Nigeria in cases of repatriation of stolen fund and or prosecution of culpable public officers who must have fled the country.”

He further said for the present administration to redeem its image and avoid total loss of confidence by her citizenry, the government should, as a matter of urgency initiate the design of a bespoke Internal Control system, to prevent or reduce fraud and embezzlement.

