Presidential panel report will reshape anti-graft war—Forensic expert

A Director of Forensic Investigation, International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, United States, Dr. Yusuf Aliu, said yesterday that the report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel investigating the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, will set a new tone in the fight against corruption.

He said the alleged massive fraud in the EFCC and the Niger Delta Development Commission, is the latest in the spate of corruption allegations cases, has put the war on corruption under severe scrutiny.

In a statement, Aliu stated that the report of the presidential panel on the EFCC may further build or erode the confidence which the international community repose in Nigeria, especially, concerning corruption

He said: “Ibrahim Magu is innocent until he is proven guilty of the offences as alleged. He is being questioned by the presidential panel, who will in no distant time release their report. Political analysts are of the contention that if Magu is eventually indicted for corruption, then the war on corruption by the present administration is lost and any gain made, would have been rubbished.

“Though, majority of Nigerians believed the Buhari led government is fighting corruption, the International Transparency Corruption Perception index figures are proving the contrary. In the 2019 report of Transparency International, Nigeria was rated 146 out of 180, with a 25% on their Corruption Perception Index. A 25-percentage score is an awfully poor result for a country, which prides herself as the giant of Africa.

“The report of the presidential panel on Magu cum EFCC will set a new tone on the way forward for Nigeria with curbing administrative recklessness and attendant executive corruption. The report of the presidential panel on the EFCC may further build or erode the confidence which the international community repose in Nigeria, especially, concerning corruption.

“Loss of confidence could also trigger reluctance on the part of the international community cooperating with Nigeria in cases of repatriation of stolen fund and or prosecution of culpable public officers who must have fled the country.”

